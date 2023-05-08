Man Utd committed to keeping David de Gea despite recent howlers - but no assurances Spaniard will remain first choice

David De Gea will continue at Manchester United past the end of the current campaign but will not be guaranteed a place in the starting XI.

De Gea out of contract in summer

Man Utd will keep hold of goalkeeper

But stopper could lose his place after recent blunders

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea was guilty of yet another high-profile error in Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, allowing Said Benrahma's weak long-range shot to slip into the back of the net. It's the latest in a series of blunders by the stopper and proved costly, with Liverpool given serious encouragement in the race for the top four. De Gea is out of contract in the summer but is still expected to stay on despite his recent howlers, according to ESPN. Manchester United will offer him fresh terms but there will be no guarantees he will be first choice in the new campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manager Erik ten Hag may be tempted to bring in a new goalkeeper in the summer after seeing De Gea produce errors in key clashes against West Ham and Sevilla in recent weeks. Manchester United have been linked with a move for Brentford's David Raya, and the keeper has already admitted he wants to play in Europe and challenge for trophies. However, Ten Hag has made it clear his priority this summer is to bring in a new striker.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Manchester United will also have to make a decision on Dean Henderson this summer. The goalkeeper is due back from a loan spell at Nottingham Forest but has been heavily critical of the club in the past after becoming frustrated by the lack of opportunities on offer at Old Trafford.

DID YOU KNOW? De Gea has made four errors leading to a goal in all competitions this season, the joint-most of any Premier League player, along with Hugo Lloris.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United's next Premier League game is on Saturday against Wolves at Old Trafford.