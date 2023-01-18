Man Utd and Chelsea to rival Tottenham for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly joined Tottenham in the race to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya this summer.

Raya linked with summer move

Tottenham hold long-term interest

Man Utd and Chelsea join race

WHAT HAPPENED? The Raya links come fromThe Telegraph, which note that Raya could be in the middle of a bidding war between three of England's biggest clubs. The Spaniard has one-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, meaning this summer would be the optimum time for Brentford to cash in. Spurs were the first team linked with a move for the 27-year-old, as they seek a long-term replacement for captain Hugo Lloris.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, it is thought that both United and Chelsea have now entered the mix, with Raya's impressive performances for the Bees earning him admirers across the Premier League. The Red Devils are in talks with goalkeeper David de Gea over an improved deal but are still assessing other options on the market. In west London, meanwhile, interest stems from doubts over the long-term future of Edouard Mendy, although both moves may hinge on their ability to secure Champions League football.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Telegraph notes that Brentford will expect anywhere in the region of £15m ($18.6m) to £20m ($20.8m) for Raya, which would be a significant return on their investment of £3m they paid to Blackburn Rovers back in 2019. Arsenal are thought to be another club who hold a long-term interest, having had a £10m ($12.4m) bid rejected in the summer of 2020.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAYA? While rumours of a summer move rage on, the 27-year-old will be focused on the high-flying season Brentford are enjoying so far in 2022-23, which resumes away at struggling Leeds on Sunday.