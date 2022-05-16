New Man Utd boss Ten Hag hints at luring Timber from Ajax & responds to Antony transfer speculation

Erik ten Hag has spoken out on links between Manchester United and his former Ajax players Jurrien Timber and Antony, as the Dutchman looks to leave his mark on this summer's likely squad overhaul at Old Trafford.

A switch of managerial leadership at the Theatre of Dreams looks set to spell change among the Red Devils, as their incoming boss seeks to reshape his new team following another disappointing season.

Speculation has mounted over whether Ten Hag may look to bring some of his key Ajax faces with him from the Netherlands - but now, he has spoken out on whether there is anything to link him to his ex-stars.

What has Ten Hag said about Timber and Antony?

He has indicated that Netherlands international Timber could be on United's radar already, but was less positive on a potential move for Brazilian attacker Antony.

“I think that all top clubs in Europe have Timber in their sights," Ten Hag has told De Telegraaf.

"But I think that currently applies to a lot of Ajax players.

"If Antony were to go, it would be a loss for Ajax, because you have no one in the current selection who can take over his position.”

Will Ten Hag bring any of his Ajax squad to Man Utd?

So far, there has been no official movement on incoming or outgoing transfers from Ten Hag, as he settles early into his new role following the conclusion of his time in Amsterdam.

Links connecting him to his former players are unlikely to abate over the off-season, however, and he could well bring one of them on board, while the chance for a reunion with Donny van de Beek - currently loaned to Everton - cannot be ruled out.

Another countryman, in the shape of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, has increasingly been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, with it suggested that a potential Dutch connection could be formed at the club.

