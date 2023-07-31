Ten more years! Man Utd announce record-breaking £900 million deal with adidas

Manchester United have secured the biggest kit deal in Premier League history after agreeing to extend their agreement with adidas until 2035

Man Utd extend adidas deal until 2035

£900m agreement biggest in Premier League history

adidas became club's kit maker again in 2015

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are set to earn a Premier League record £900m ($1.15bn) over 10 years after agreeing to extend their current kit deal with adidas until 2025. The German sports manufacturer started making United's kits again in 2015, having previously produced the club's shirts up until 1992, when the Red Devils switched to Umbro and then Nike.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have just had their biggest ever summer in terms of shirt sales after releasing their new home kit in June and their away kit in July. And the club claim the deal will increase the focus on the women's team, which was founded in 2018.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The relationship between Manchester United and adidas is one of the most iconic in world sport, forged through a shared commitment to style, flair and, most importantly, high performance," said the club's CEO Richard Arnold. “With its roots in the 1980s, our partnership has been reinvented over the past decade with some of the most innovative designs and technology in sportswear. We are now looking forward to refreshing this powerful partnership again through the remainder of this decade and into the 2030s.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

adidas

adidas

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils have just completed their pre-season tour of the USA and continue their preparation for the new Premier League campaign with a friendly against Lens at Old Trafford on August 5.