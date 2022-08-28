Man Utd agree €95m deal for Antony as Ten Hag looks to bolster squad ahead of deadline day

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Antony from Ajax for an initial €95 million as Erik ten Hag looks to further improve his squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United's number one attacking target is finally secured as the Red Devils get a deal worth an initial €95m (£80m/$93m) plus €5m (£4m/$5m) in bonuses over the line, GOAL can confirm. Erik ten Hag has been keen to link up with the winger, after the Brazilian netted eight goals and registered four assists under him at Ajax last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony becomes United's fourth summer signing and their second from Ajax, as Ten Hag looks to stamp his authority on his squad. The 22-year-old will be hoping he can help the Red Devils continue their recent good form after what was an abysmal start to the season.

The Brazilian could be the missing piece of the puzzle

Ten Hag was determined to reunite with the Brazilian

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? Providing medical tests and personal terms are agreed Antony will sign for United and should be eligible to make his debut for the on September 4 as they face Arsenal in what could be a baptism of fire for the winger.