Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester City will be hosting Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday as both sides vie for a spot in the Champions League semi-finals.
With a possible clash against either Arsenal or Bayern Munich to look forward to in the last four, the contest is evenly poised after the 3-3 draw played out at the Bernabeu last week.
Manchester City vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Etihad Stadium
The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, April 17, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with live streaming available on discovery+.
Team news & squads
Manchester City team news
City boss Pep Guardiola is likely to have a full-strength squad at his disposal, although John Stones remains a doubt as the defender missed Saturday's 5-1 league win with a niggle.
Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake all appear to be in good shape, with Rodri and Bernardo Silva also enjoying some rest at the weekend.
Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Doku
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb
|Forwards:
|Alvarez, Haaland
Real Madrid team news
Despite Eder Militao's availability, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to field Nacho Fernandez alongside Antonio Rudiger at the back, with Eduardo Camavinga marshalling the midfield once again.
ACL victims Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba continue to miss out, while Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended for the tie after picking up his milestone yellow card in the first leg tie.
Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester City and Real Madrid across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 9, 2024
|Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City
|UEFA Champions League
|May 17, 2023
|Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid
|UEFA Champions League
|May 9, 2023
|Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City
|UEFA Champions League
|May 4, 2022
|Real Madrid 2-1 (3-1 AET) Manchester City
|UEFA Champions League
|April 26, 2022
|Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid
|UEFA Champions League