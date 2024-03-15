Manchester City vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City have gone unbeaten in 42 home games in all competitions as they welcome Newcastle United for an FA Cup semi-final tie at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

However, it was none other than the Magpies who dumped the defending trebles winners out of the Carabao Cup this season.

Pep Guardiola's men come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 league draw with Liverpool at the weekend, while Newcastle last suffered a 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Monday.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Date: March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Etihad Stadium

The FA Cup match between Manchester City and Newcastle United will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, March 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One in the UK, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Goalkeeper Ederson and attacker Jack Grealish are ruled out with muscle and groin problems, respectively.

Stefan Ortega, who came on as a substitute for Ederson the last time out, will start in between the sticks; with Erling Haaland leading the line of attack.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Foden, Silva, De Bruyne, Alvarez; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Newcastle United team news

As Sandro Tonali continues to serve his ban, the likes of Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Lewis Hall, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Joelinton are all sidelined through injuries.

Dan Burn is a doubt on account of a back problem, with Emil Kraft in line to slot in at left-back as Tino Livramento continues to cover for Trippier on the other side.

With Jacob Murphy to deputise for Gordon in attack, Alexander Isak remains the visitors' main threat going forward.

Newcastle United possible XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Kraft; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Murphy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, Burn, Livramento, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, , Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Isak

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester City and Newcastle United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 13, 2024 Newcastle United 2-3 Manchester City Premier League September 27, 2023 Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester City Carabao Cup August 19, 2023 Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle United Premier League March 4, 2023 Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United Premier League August 21, 2022 Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City Premier League

