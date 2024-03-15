This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Manchester City vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City have gone unbeaten in 42 home games in all competitions as they welcome Newcastle United for an FA Cup semi-final tie at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

However, it was none other than the Magpies who dumped the defending trebles winners out of the Carabao Cup this season.

Pep Guardiola's men come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 league draw with Liverpool at the weekend, while Newcastle last suffered a 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Monday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Date:March 16, 2024
Kick-off time:5:30 pm GMT
Venue:Etihad Stadium

The FA Cup match between Manchester City and Newcastle United will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, March 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

BBC OneWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One in the UK, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Goalkeeper Ederson and attacker Jack Grealish are ruled out with muscle and groin problems, respectively.

Stefan Ortega, who came on as a substitute for Ederson the last time out, will start in between the sticks; with Erling Haaland leading the line of attack.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Foden, Silva, De Bruyne, Alvarez; Haaland.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ortega, Carson
Defenders:Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker
Midfielders:Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku, Foden, Bobb
Forwards:Alvarez, Haaland

Newcastle United team news

As Sandro Tonali continues to serve his ban, the likes of Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Lewis Hall, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Joelinton are all sidelined through injuries.

Dan Burn is a doubt on account of a back problem, with Emil Kraft in line to slot in at left-back as Tino Livramento continues to cover for Trippier on the other side.

With Jacob Murphy to deputise for Gordon in attack, Alexander Isak remains the visitors' main threat going forward.

Newcastle United possible XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Kraft; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Murphy.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
Defenders:Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, Burn, Livramento, Krafth
Midfielders:Guimaraes, , Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy
Forwards:Isak

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester City and Newcastle United across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
January 13, 2024Newcastle United 2-3 Manchester CityPremier League
September 27, 2023Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester CityCarabao Cup
August 19, 2023Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
March 4, 2023Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
August 21, 2022Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester CityPremier League

Useful links

