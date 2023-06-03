Man City vs Man Utd: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup final

How to watch the FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Manchester United in a much-awaited FA Cup final on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium. This will be the first Manchester derby in the final of a major competition like the FA Cup. The last time these two teams met in a major knockout fixture was back in 2021 when City beat their rivals in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

City look to be the clear favourites for the match, having won the Premier League title this season and reached the Champions League final. They were also unbeaten in their last 25 games in all competitions until their most recent outing - the final league game of the season - which ended in a defeat.

However, United will be hoping to end their season on a high with a trophy on the shelf. They have been in good form in recent weeks, winning their last four matches in all competitions.

The match is sure to be a close contest, with both teams having plenty of attacking talent. City will be turning to their star players like Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland to get the goals, while United will be hoping they can keep Haaland quiet and pose a challenge to their rivals.

The FA Cup final is always a special occasion, and this year's match is sure to be no different. As is the case for big finals, it is a match that both teams will be confident of winning, and hence it promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Man City vs Man Utd kick-off time

Date: 3 June 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played on Saturday, June 3. Kick-off is at 3 pm BST in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown on BBC One, ITV1 and STV in the UK. It can also be streamed online via BBC iPlayer, ITVX and STV Player.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

Man City secured the league title ahead of schedule with three games left to play. Consequently, he made changes to the lineup for the matches against Chelsea, Brighton, and Brentford. This involved resting Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish for all three games, while Kevin De Bruyne only played for 69 minutes throughout those fixtures.

Guardiola has confirmed that the majority of his squad is ready to play this weekend in the derby. In Friday's press conference, he mentioned that they had trained well in the last two sessions and that they were all in relatively good condition.

Guardiola also confirmed that Stefan Ortega is expected to start in the final. Although he has primarily served as Ederson's backup in the Premier League and Champions League, Ortega has featured in most of the team's FA Cup campaign this season.

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Carson, Ortega. Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis, Stones, Laporte. Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer, De Bruyne, Foden. Forwards: Grealish, Alvarez, Mahrez, Haaland.

Man Utd team news

In Manchester United's win over Chelsea eight days ago, Antony sustained an injury and was subsequently absent for the final match of the Premier League season against Fulham.

Anthony Martial was ruled out earlier this week due to a hamstring strain. Alongside Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer, and Donny van de Beek are also unavailable for selection this weekend due to season-ending injuries.

Luke Shaw, who was substituted at halftime during the triumph over Chelsea, has returned to the squad and is available for selection.

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: De Gea, Butland Defenders: Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, Eriksen, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards: Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Sancho, Weghorst

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2023 Man Utd 2-1 Man City Premier League October 2022 Man City 6-3 Man Utd Premier League March 2022 Man City 4-1 Man Utd Premier League November 2021 Man Utd 0-2 Man City Premier League March 2021 Man City 0-2 Man Utd Premier League

