Man City vs Huddersfield Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having clinched the Club World Cup title last month, Manchester City will be hoping to keep their quadruple hopes alive this season when Pep Guardiola's men host Huddersfield Town in a FA Cup third round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Last season's treble winners and defending FA Cup champions, City are on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions following a 2-0 victory against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Championship side Huddersfield come into the game on the back of a 4-1 trashing at the hands of Leicester City on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town kick-off time

Date: January 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm GMT Venue: Etihad Stadium

How to watch Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Erling Haaland returned to training after recovering from a foot injury, but considering that they will be facing a Championship side, Guardiola would rather opt to start Julian Alvarez upfront.

Jeremy Doku is also back following a muscle problem, and so is Kevin De Bruyne. The latter was named as a substitute against Sheffield United, and the duo may for the most be named on the bench over here.

John Stones is being treated for an ankle injury, while Rodri is unavailable due to personal reasons.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gomez; Lewis, Kovacic; Bobb, Foden, Hamilton; Alvarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Huddersfield Town team news

Huddersfield manager Darren Moore will not be able to avail the services of Yuta Nakayama as the defender is set to represent Japan at the Asian Cup. Similarly, Charles Ondo will feature for Equatorial Guinea at the AFCON.

Left-back Jaheim Headley picked up a knock in the Leicester defeat. He joins Oliver Turton, Patrick Jones, Jonathan Hogg, Kian Harratt, Josh Ruffels, Matty Pearson, Daniel Ward, Chris Maxwell and Delano Burgzorg in the treatment room.

Alex Matos has joined on loan from Chelsea, with Serbian forward Bojan Radulovic awaiting international clearance to formally join the club.

Huddersfield Town possible XI: Nicholls; Lees, Ayina, Helik; Kasumu, Rudoni, Wiles, Diarra, Edmonds-Green; Thomas, Koroma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholls, Chapman Defenders: Helik, Lees, Edmond-Green, Ayina, Jackson, Edwards, Spencer Midfielders: Rudoni, Wiles, Kasumu, Diarra, Koroma, Thomas Forwards: Matos, Hudlin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 20, 2019 Huddersfield Town 0-3 Manchester City Premier League August 19, 2018 Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town Premier League May 6, 2018 Manchester City 0-0 Huddersfield Town Premier League November 26, 2017 Huddersfield Town 1-2 Manchester City Premier League March 1, 2017 Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield Town FA Cup

