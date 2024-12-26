How to watch today's Manchester City vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Four-time defending champions Manchester City are seventh on the Premier League standings as they host Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola's men suffered their third straight defeat in all competitions when they went down 2-1 at Aston Villa last time out. While City have picked up just one win in 12 games overall.

Everton are 15th on the league table but will be looking to build on their recent performances that include a 4-0 victory over Wolves and the golless draws against Arsenal and Chelsea.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester City vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Thursday, December 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

With Rodri ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, and Oscar Bobb sidelined with a broken foot, the likes of John Stones, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne are all fitness doubts.

Moreover, there are question marks over the availability of goalkeeper Ederson and Matheus Nunes after the duo missed the Villa defeat.

Everton team news

Toffees boss Sean Dyche will remain without Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner, although the duo are edging closer to return.

Meanwhile, with midfielder Harrison Armstrong as an option in midfield, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti are also pushing for their first-team returns in the final third.

