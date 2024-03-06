Manchester City vs Copenhagen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City take a 3-1 advantage over Copenhagen at Parken into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 game at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

After scoring thrice in each other their Manchester derby games against Manchester United in the Premier League, including the 3-1 victory at the weekend, Pep Guardiola's men will look to do the double against the Danish side to progress into the UCL quarters.

Copenhagen come into the tie on the back of a 2-0 league loss at Midtjylland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Copenhagen kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Etihad Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, March 6, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Manchester City vs Copenhagen online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Jack Grealish is ruled out with a groin problem, while Josko Gvardiol has made a comeback to the squad after recovering from an ankle injury.

Should Gvardiol make it to the XI against Copenhagen, Guardiola may opt for a four-man backline with Nathan Ake moving to centre-back.

Given the two-goal advantage, the Citizens boss would also have an eye out for the upcoming league game against Liverpool as a few rotations can be expected.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Rodri; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Copenhagen team news

Although back from a one-match ban, midfielder Lukas Lerager is out injured and joins the likes of Theo Sander, Davit Khocholava and Viktor Claesson in the club's treatment room.

Emil Hojlund may need to pass a late fitness test ahead of kick-off, with one of Andreas Cornelius, Jordan Larsson or Roony Bardghji in line to lead the attack alongside Mohamed Elyounoussi and Elias Achouri.

Copenhagen possible XI: Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, McKenna, Diks; Goncalves, Falk, Mattsson; Elyounoussi, Larsson, Achouri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grabara, Runarsson Defenders: McKenna, Vavro, Diks, Boilesen, Meling, Sorensen, Jelert, Ankersen Midfielders: Clem, Falk, Goncalves, Mattsson, O. Hojlund, Elyoinoussi, Achouri, Froholdt, Bardghji Forwards: Larsson, Oskarsson, Cornelius, Babacar, E. Hojlund

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 13, 2024 FC Copenhagen 1-3 Manchester City UEFA Champions League October 11, 2022 FC Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City UEFA Champions League October 5, 2022 Manchester City 5-0 FC Copenhagen UEFA Champions League February 26, 2009 Manchester City 2-1 FC Copenhagen UEFA Europa League February 19, 2009 FC Copenhagen 2-2 Manchester City UEFA Europa League

Useful links