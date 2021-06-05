Man City star Foden awarded Premier League Young Player of the Season prize

The 21-year-old England international enjoyed a memorable 2020-21 campaign as he helped the Blues to title glory

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award for 2020-21.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a memorable campaign as he helped Pep Guardiola's side to title glory and a fourth successive Carabao Cup triumph.

A man now readying himself for European Championship duty with England registered nine goals and five assists through 28 top-flight appearances, with the hottest of prospects seeing regular game time on a senior stage.

What has been said?

A Premier League statement read: "The 21-year-old starred as Manchester City won the title for a third time in four seasons.

"One of his standout performances came in the 4-1 victory at 2019-20 champions Liverpool, when he scored one goal and set up another.

"Foden is only the second player to receive the accolade, following in the footsteps of inaugural recipient Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"To be eligible for the prize, players had to be aged 23 or under at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

"The midfielder topped an eight-player shortlist, having won the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel.

"He becomes Man City's fourth 2020/21 season awards winner. Ruben Dias and Guardiola were today confirmed as the EA SPORTS Player and Barclays Manager of the Season respectively, while Liam Delap was named PL2 Player of the Season."

The bigger picture

A new contract for Foden is being mooted at City, with his current deal already due to run until 2024.

Fresh terms would be just reward for a player who has been generating plenty of excitement for some time.

Foden has passed the 100-appearance mark for the Blues and is a three-time Premier League title winner despite his relative lack of experience.

A prominent role is expected to be taken in Gareth Southgate's plans at Euro 2020, with England looking for their young stars to shine at a major international tournament.

