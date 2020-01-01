Manchester City to refund fans for remaining matches of the 2019-20 season

City supporters are to be given back money for tickets with Premier League and Champions League games set to be behind closed doors

have written to supporters offering a full refund for tickets, with seemingly no possibility that they will be able to attend this season’s remaining matches.

Pep Guardiola’s side had six games at the Etihad Stadium outstanding when the coronavirus outbreak shut down football across Europe.

While the Premier League is still intending to complete the season, the latest advice from the UK government is that professional sporting fixtures will not be allowed until June 1 at the earliest and then only behind closed doors.

The last-16 second leg against was a sell-out following City's 2-1 victory in in February, and will also be refunded along with any tickets sold for away games.

City are also waiting for information on when tickets will go on sale for next season amid the restrictions enforced by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Please note that dates for the 2020/21 Seasoncard renewal period remain under review. We will share more information as soon as we are able to do so,” letters to supporters stated.

City are likely to play their remaining home games at the Etihad after Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said all 20 clubs were opposed to the idea of neutral venues.

The club’s matches still to be played include the home game with , who are just six points short of claiming their first Premier League title.

There has been some concerns that fans will turn up to stadiums despite not being able to watch matches and Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins identified City’s game and Liverpool as a fixture he was concerned about.

"What we’re fearful of is that people will turn up either at neutral or home grounds, which would be problematic," he told a news conference reported by the Manchester Evening News.

"I have no doubt [that match] will attract crowds whether they’re allowed in the ground or not. It needs very, very careful thinking through. We have to get to a point where it can be done safely."

No dates have yet been put in place for the remaining fixtures.

As well as the outstanding Premier League matches and Champions League tie with Real Madrid, City are also due to play in the . Were City to reach both finals of the two cup competitions, they would play a further 18 matches in total.