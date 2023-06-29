Are Man City making a horrible mistake? Mateo Kovacic ranked as one of the worst Premier League midfielders by stats company

New Manchester City signing Mateo Kovacic has been ranked among the worst-rated midfielders in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Kovacic one of the worst midfielders in 2022-23

Has joined Man City on a four-year deal

Score twice and provided as many assists last season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Croatian midfielder, who left Chelsea to join Manchester City on Tuesday on a four-year deal for £25m (€29m/$31.8m), is ranked among the worst-rated midfielders in the Premier League 2022-23 season who played a minimum of 1500 minutes by WhoScored.com.

In their list, WhoScored have given a rating of 6.48 to the new Manchester City star. Kovacic is bottom of the list behind Remo Freuler, Lewis Cook and Ryan Yates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kovacic spent five seasons at Chelsea, joining them first in 2018 on loan from Real Madrid and then making his move permanent in the following campaign. He appeared in 37 matches for the Blues in all competitions last season, scoring scored two goals and providing as many assists as the club finished a disappointing campaign down in 12th place in the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR MATEO KOVACIC: Kovacic will prepare for pre-season with City, with their first game coming against Bayern Munich on July 26.