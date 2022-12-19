Man City having both Haaland & Alvarez in same team is 'not very fair', Premier League legend says

Cesc Fabregas believes Manchester City having Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in their attack is not "very fair" to others in the Premier League.

Haaland and Alvarez together unfair

Norwegian currently Premier League top scorer

Alvarez scored four goals in World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Alvarez started in six out of seven of Argentina's World Cup matches and was their second highest goalscorer with four goals after Lionel Messi. He formed a lethal partnership with Messi which helped Argentina clinch the World Cup title, while clubmate Haaland is currently the runaway Premier League top scorer. Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Fabregas feels that having two in-form strikers in their ranks will give City an unfair advantage when domestic football resumes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has enjoyed a purple patch since joining the Cityzens in the summer. The Norwegian has scored an incredible 23 goals in 18 matches thus far in the season. Alvarez, on the other hand, has netted seven times in 20 appearances. While City have a wealth of riches up front, current Premier League leaders Arsenal lost starting striker Gabriel Jesus to injury during the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side resume their season with a Carabao Cup last-16 tie against Liverpool on December 22.