Man City hat-trick hero Gabriel Jesus vows to 'keep scoring' after overcoming 'bad' patch

The Brazil international is leading the line for the Blues with Sergio Aguero sidelined and landed himself a Champions League match ball last time out

Gabriel Jesus admits to having endured a “bad” spell at earlier in the season, but is now looking to “keep scoring” after securing the first hat-trick of his career.

The international claimed the match ball as Pep Guardiola’s side swept past on Wednesday.

He now has 100 career goals to his name and has snatched a notable record from illustrious countryman Neymar by becoming the youngest player to record 10 efforts in Europe’s premier club competition.

Jesus’ contribution could not be more timely for City, as talismanic Argentine frontman Sergio Aguero is currently ruled out through injury.

A talented 22-year-old has been asked to step up in the absence of a fellow South American and is determined to prove his worth by doing the job expected of him.

Jesus told BT Sport: “I have to do my job, my job is to score goals and help the team, without the ball and with the ball.

“Last month I was not scoring and I feel so bad because I have to score and help my team-mates.

“Now the goals are coming so I'm so happy but I cannot stop - I have to keep scoring.”

Prior to bagging two goals in a 4-1 Premier League win over , Jesus had gone eight games without a goal.

He now has five in his last three appearances, with his treble against Dinamo seeing him fulfil a childhood dream.

Jesus added: “It's special. When I was young, I'd think about the Champions League. I wanted to play, I wanted to score, I wanted the ball.

“For me it's a very special moment when I score goals and a hat-trick as well.”

Jesus will be looking to extend his personal purple patch when City return to domestic action on Sunday with a testing trip to .

A journey to Emirates Stadium will be made with Guardiola’s side having slipped 14 points off the pace in the Premier League title race, with the Blues in serious danger of losing a crown they have secured in the last two seasons.