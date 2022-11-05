Man City striker Haaland: Match-winning penalty vs Fulham was 'one of the most nervous moments of my life'

Erling Haaland overcame one of the "most nervous moments" of his life when he took a match-winning penalty against Fulham on Saturday.

Haaland scored penalty in injury time

Late goal sealed 2-1 victory

Striker admits he was nervous before shot

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland secured a 2-1 win for Manchester City on Saturday when he fired in the spot kick five minutes into stoppage time in the Premier League clash, sparking wild celebrations from coach Pep Guardiola.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said to Sky Sports: "Fantastic. I was nervous [for the penalty]. It was one of the most nervous moments of my life, but fantastic. A penalty in the last minute, of course I would be nervous. But amazing feeling. I love it. I have been injured for a week and it is really important to win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland's penalty gave City a crucial three points to take them top of the table ahead of Arsenal's trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Sunday. City went down to 10 men and conceded an equaliser in the first half but managed to get the win in the dying moments of the game.

DID YOU KNOW? At 94 minutes and 33 seconds, Haaland's penalty conversion is City's latest winning goal in a Premier League match since November 2017, when Raheem Sterling scored on 95:04 against Southampton.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Haaland and Co. are in action again on Wednesday when they host Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup.