Man City given ‘not a chance’ in quadruple bid by former boss

The Blues remain on course to land four trophies in 2019, but an ex-coach believes a gruelling schedule will catch up with Pep Guardiola's side

have been given “not a chance” in their bid for an historic quadruple by former manager Stuart Pearce.

The Blues remain on course to complete a clean sweep of major honours in 2019.

One trophy has already been secured in the form of the .

Pep Guardiola’s side are also well placed to defend their Premier League title, with just two points separating them from table-topping while boasting a game in hand.

A place in the FA Cup final has been secured, where they will face , while a Champions League campaign will continue at the quarter-final stage against Tottenham.

Many believe that City are capable of prevailing in four competitions, but Pearce believes a gruelling schedule will catch up with them at some stage.

A man who spent two years in charge at the Etihad Stadium between 2005 and 2007 told talkSPORT when asked if a quadruple is feasible: “Not a chance. The weight of the games is just too much.

“I tipped Liverpool to win the league last summer and I still think they’re going to do that.

“There’s a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the season, and I think it will take its toll.”

Pearce admits that City could come unstuck in Europe, having been handed the “worst possible draw” in the .

A meeting with domestic rivals Spurs will present Pep Guardiola’s side with a stern test of their continental credentials, with the first leg of that encounter due to be staged at the new Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Pearce added: “It’ll be a fantastic game. I think it’s the worst possible draw for City at this stage in the competition.

“I’m not sure Tottenham will be too enamoured by it either. But I think it’s going to be a very tight game.

“Tottenham have got to be in the game after the first leg. If they can take an advantage to go away from home, or stop City from scoring, then there’s always pressure on City being the home side [for the] second-leg.”