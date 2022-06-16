Man City fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Manchester City will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against West Ham.
Pep Guardiola's side will then take on Bournemouth at home before facing off against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
City successfully defended their Premier League crown last season and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to secure a third straight title, and fifth in six years.
GOAL brings you Man City's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Man City Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|07/08/2022
|16:30
|West Ham United v Manchester City
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Manchester City
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Crystal Palace
|31/08/2022
|20:00
|Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Manchester City
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Manchester City
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Manchester United
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Southampton
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Manchester City
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|Arsenal v Manchester City
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Brighton
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Manchester City
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Fulham
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Brentford
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Manchester City
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Manchester City v Everton
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Manchester City
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Manchester City
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Wolverhampton
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Aston Villa
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Newcastle United
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Manchester City
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v West Ham United
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Liverpool
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Manchester City
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Leicester City
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Manchester City
|26/04/2023
|20:00
|Manchester City v Arsenal
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Manchester City
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Leeds United
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Everton v Manchester City
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Chelsea
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Brentford v Manchester City
When do Man City play Liverpool in 2022-23?
Last season's top two will again be the title favourites heading into 2022-23, meaning that their matches against one another are likely to be key in deciding who lifts the trophy in May.
They will meet for the first time on Saturday, October 15 at Anfield, with the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium coming late in the season, on Saturday, April 1.
Both games in 2021-22 finished in 2-2 draws.
When do Man City play Man Utd in 2022-23?
The first Manchester derby of the 2022-23 season takes place on Saturday, October 1 at the Etihad Stadium.
Erik ten Hag's first taste of an Old Trafford derby, meanwhile, will be played on Saturday, January 14.
City won both derbies in 2021-22, so United will no doubt be out for revenge and local bragging rights when the matches come around.
Man City tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Man City Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Games against Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, for example, are more expensive.
Man City season tickets for 2022-23 are now sold out.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Man City games on the official club website.