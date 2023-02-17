Malo Gusto returns to Chelsea for treatment after new signing suffers injury on loan at Lyon

Malo Gusto will continue his rehabilitation with Chelsea after he suffered an injury on loan at Lyon just a few weeks after signing for the Blues.

  • Gusto signed for Chelsea in January
  • Was loaned back to Lyon to continue development
  • Injured against Troyes

WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back became Chelsea's seventh January acquisition but was sent back on loan to Lyon so that he could continue to get minutes under his belt with the Ligue 1 side. However, he suffered a hamstring injury against Troyes in early February which has forced him to return to London to for rehabilitation at Chelsea's training facilities in Cobham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gusto missed the match against Lens with Laurent Blanc confirming: "He still has discomfort...but [it] wasn't a tear." However, it seems that the Blues did not want to take any risk and hence called the player back for treatment with his parent club.

WHAT THEY SAID? In a statement, Chelsea said: "Malo Gusto is to spend time at Cobham rehabilitating from an injury. The right-back, who signed for Chelsea in January, returned on loan to his previous club Lyon but having now been ruled out of action, he is expected to remain in England for a period of time under the supervision of our medical staff. Before the injury, the 19-year-old added two more appearances to the 15 he made for Lyon this season prior to his signing for Chelsea."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will be in action against Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League.

