How to watch today's Mallorca vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Having clinched the UEFA Super Cup, Real Madrid will begin their La Liga title defence with a clash against Mallorca at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Sunday.
Los Blancos finished 10 points clear of second-placed Barcelona last season, while Mallorca stayed clear of the drop by only a few points.
Mallorca vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will be played at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST on Sunday, August 18, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV, Premier Sports and La Liga TV.
Team news & squads
Mallorca team news
Other than Javi Llabres sidelined with a muscular issue, Los Pirates head coach Jagoba Arrasate will have a full-strength squad at his disposal.
Having joined from Villarreal, Johan Mojica will be raring for his Mallorca debut, while Takuma Asano is likely to partner Vedat Muriqi in attack.
Mallorca possible XI: Greif; Van der Hayden, Raillo, Gonzalez; Maffeo, Mascarell, Rodriguez, Mojica; Darder; Muriqi, Asano.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Greif, Cuellar, Roman
|Defenders:
|Lato, Van der Heyden, Copete, Maffeo, Raillo, Mojica, Valjent, Morey
|Midfielders:
|Mascarell, Morlanes, Darder, Costa, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Luna
|Forwards:
|Muriqi, Larin, Prats, Asano
Real Madrid team news
David Alaba is yet to recover from a prolonged ACL injury, while Eduardo Camavinga sustained a knee injury ahead of the UEFA Super Cup.
Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti could be tempted to name an unchanged line-up from the Atalanta win, with Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr forming the attacking trident.
While Jude Bellingham continues in a deeper midfield position, Eder Militao would feature alongside Antonio Rudiger in central defense.
Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Courtois, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy
|Midfielders:
|Bellingham, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick, Brahim
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mallorca and Real Madrid across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 13, 2024
|Mallorca 0-1 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|January 3, 2024
|Real Madrid 1-0 Mallorca
|La Liga
|February 5, 2023
|Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|September 11, 2022
|Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca
|La Liga
|March 14, 2022
|Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid
|La Liga