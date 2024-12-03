How to watch today's Real Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Mallorca and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will be desperate to snap a three-game winless run in La Liga when they take on Real Mallorca at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Tuesday.

Hansi Flick's men were last subjected to a 1-2 home defeat against Las Palmas, as the Blaugrana are now just a point clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while Mallorca head into the tie following back-to-back wins against Las Palmas and Valencia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Mallorca vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the La Liga match between Real Mallorca and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Mallorca vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

La Liga match between Real Mallorca and Barcelona will be played at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

It will kick off at 6 am GMT on Tuesday, December 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Mallorca team news

The hosts will remain without the injured lot of Toni Lato, Ivan Cuellar, Takuma Asano and Jose Copete, but Vedat Muriqi is back after a ban.

Dani Rodriguez would need to make way as Muruqi is set to partner Cycle Larin in attack, with Robert Navarro and Sergi Darder supporting from the wide areas.

Manu Morlanes and Samu Costa will marshal the midfield.

Barcelona team news

Flick will be without Ansu Fati, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, while Marc Casado returns from his suspension.

Alejandro Balde emerges as a doubt after picking up a knock in the game against Las Palmas, but the likes of Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo could be in line for starts against Mallorca.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links