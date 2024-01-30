Mali vs Burkina Faso: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Mali are set to face Burkina Faso in an Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 tie at the the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Tuesday.
Despite back-to-back draws against Tunisia and Namibia in their last two group games, the Eagles qualified as Group E winners.
Meanwhile, the Stallions made it to the knockouts as runners-up in Group D following a 2-0 loss to Angola.
Mali vs Burkina Faso kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
The Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Burkina Faso will be played at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.
It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Tuesday, January 30, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Mali vs Burkina Faso online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream live through Sky Sports platforms.
Team news & squads
Mali team news
Auxerre forward Lassine Sinayoko, who has scored two of the three goals for Mali, should continue alongside Sekou Koita in attack.
Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is expected to retain his place in the XI after starting against Namibia the last time out.
Mali possible XI: Diarra; Traore, Kouyate, Niakate, Sacko; Dieng, Bissouma, Haidara; Doumbia; Sinayoko, Koita.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Diawara, D. Diarra, A. Doumbia
|Defenders:
|H. Traore, Dante, Kouyate, S. Niakate, M. Diarra, Fofana, Sacko
|Midfielders:
|Haidara, Samassekou, Bissouma, Coulibaly, Camara, A. Traore, Dieng, B. Traore, K. Doumbia
|Forwards:
|M. Doumbia, Sissoko, Doucoure, Y. Niakate, Diabate, Koita, Sinayoko, Dorgeles
Burkina Faso team news
Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore should get another start on Tuesday, with Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara upfront.
Burkina Faso possible XI: Koffi; Yago, Tapsoba, Dayo, Nagalo; Ouedraogo, Toure; E. Tapsoba, Sangare, Traore; Ouattara.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|H. Konate, Koffi, Nikiema, Koula
|Defenders:
|Guiebre, Nagalo, Djiga, Kabore, E. Tapsoba, Dayo, Nouma, Yago
|Midfielders:
|Banse, Ki, Ouedraogo, Sangare, Toure, Guira, Salou
|Forwards:
|Ouattara, Badolo, Traore, Bangre, M. Konate, A. Tapsoba, Bande
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mali and Burkina Faso across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 16, 2021
|Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso
|African Nations Championship
|January 7, 2017
|Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso
|International Friendly
|October 9, 2015
|Burkina Faso 1-4 Mali
|International Friendly
|November 11, 2011
|Burkina Faso 1-1 Mali
|International Friendly
|August 12, 2009
|Mali 3-0 Burkina Faso
|International Friendly