‘Maguire is Man Utd captain material’ – Solskjaer says £80m centre-half has ‘got the lot’

The Red Devils have made the England international the most expensive defender world football and are hoping to benefit from his leadership qualities

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Harry Maguire as captain material, with the most expensive defender in world football considered to have “got the lot”.

The Red Devils bought into the international’s current ability and future potential when snapping him up from Leicester in a record-breaking £80 million deal ($100m).

Maguire’s leadership qualities were thought to be lacking at the heart of United’s defence, with the club prepared to spend big addressing those faults.

The 26-year-old has settled quickly in new surroundings and is being backed to become one of the finest exponents of his chosen position in world football.

He may also be handed the armband at Old Trafford in the near future, with Solskjaer viewing him as a good fit to provide on-field inspiration.

The United boss told reporters ahead of Maguire’s Premier League reunion with Leicester on Saturday: “He’s a definitely a character and personality that can be captain of a big club.

“In the dressing room he’s a leader both by performance, stature and behaviour.

“He’s a character you’d like to follow. Some are technical leaders, some are leaders by voice - he’s got the lot.”

Solskjaer added on Maguire’s impact at United: “I think he’s been brilliant.

“I think he’s come into the dressing room, been a leader, he’s also a leader on the pitch and I’m sure he’s looking forward to playing against his old team.

“Now he’s here he’s going to be a big part of the future of this club.

“We’ve watched him enough to know he’s the guy we wanted, that’s why we spent the money we did on him. Leicester didn’t want to lose him.”

Maguire has played every minute of United’s four Premier League games so far in 2019-20.

He has only been able to deliver one clean sheet, in a 4-0 victory over on the opening weekend.

The Red Devils have dropped points against , and since then, leaving them eighth in the table.

Things are not about to get any easier for Solskjaer either, as he faces a selection headache for a home date with high-flying Leicester.

France international duo Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have been ruled out of a meeting with the Foxes, while Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissaka remain doubts after being forced to pull out of the latest England squad.