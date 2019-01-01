Maguire is a future Manchester United captain, says Pallister

The 26-year-old put on a solid display against Chelsea and is destined to wear the captain's armband at Old Trafford, according to one former star

Harry Maguire has what it takes to captain after his impressive debut for the club, according to former centre-back Gary Pallister.

United made Maguire, 26, the world's most expensive defender when they signed him from Leicester in a £80 million ($97m) deal, breaking the record set by star Virgil van Dijk.

The international stood out in the United back line as they started the Premier League campaign with a 4-0 win over on Sunday.

Current and former Red Devils stars have sung the defender's praises since the victory at Old Trafford, including coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho and Jonny Evans.

And Pallister is the latest to hail Maguire's immediate impact, saying he expects him to be wearing the captain's armband before long.

"[Maguire] is not afraid to put his head in where it hurts, he wins his tackles, he’s a big lad, a big unit and he has that presence that you need to be a captain and he leads by example," Pallister, who spent nine years as a United player, told American Gambler.

"I’m not 100% sure if he’d be a screaming and shouting captain, but you can have all different types of captains. You can have a Tony Adams or a John Terry who shout and scream, or you can have an [Eric] Cantona who doesn’t shout and scream but just leads by example on the pitch. I don’t know which category he falls into, but he looks a figure of authority within the side and I could definitely see him becoming United captain in the future."

The four-time Premier League winner added: "I think Maguire is such a dominant centre half, he does the basics really well and also has the ability to bring the ball out and help create things.

"Considering the kind of fee that he came in for and the pressure that he’s under because of that fee, the way he played was huge bonus for United.

"Everyone is expecting Maguire to be like Van Dijk, and whether he can play that role or not will have to wait to be seen. He’s made a good start, we know that he’s a quality player and we’re looking for those leadership qualities in that side, which I think have been lacking; hopefully Harry can provide that.

"He can head it, he can chest it, and he does all of the basics well. He’s got aggression but he’s also got that calmness and doesn’t panic when he’s given the ball in tight situations, and we all know how comfortable he is on the ball from watching Leicester and England.

"It’s early days but he brought calmness to the back four, but he’s only finding his feet within a team that he’s only played one game for. He’s only going to get better, and the same for Wan Bissaka; he’s only played one game but already his tackling, his spirit and his speed excites the fans."