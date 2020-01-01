'Maddison will be at Leicester in January and beyond' - Man Utd target staying put, says Rodgers

The Foxes boss has revealed that the club are trying to tie a talismanic midfielder down to a new contract at the King Power Stadium

Leicester head coach Brendan Rodgers has ruled out the possibility of selling James Maddison in January, amid reported interest from .

Maddison is currently enjoying another fine season at the King Power Stadium, helping the Foxes compete with and at the top of the Premier League standings.

The 23-year-old has scored nine goals in 23 outings across all competitions, earning a place in Gareth Southgate's squad in the process.

United are reported to be keeping a close eye on Maddison's progress , with a view to launching a bid for his services this month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tipped to add to his midfield ranks in the winter market amid an injury crisis which has seen key duo Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba sidelined.

However, Rodgers has insisted that Maddison will remain at Leicester for the foreseeable future, with the playmaker currently in talks with the club over a contract extension.

"There's no pressure to sell and no need to sell," Rodgers told a press conference. "James is a very talented player and he will be here in January and beyond.

"He's a player we're keen to remain here and help us on this journey over the next years.

"James and his representatives are speaking with the club and these things take time."

Leicester have already lost one prized asset to the Red Devils in recent times, with Harry Maguire completing an £80 million (£105m) switch to Old Trafford back in August.

Rodgers is adamant that Maddison will not be following his fellow England international to Manchester, with the Foxes looking to add to their squad rather than sanction any departures.

"We want to add to the squad if we can," he added. "It all comes down to availability.

"We've got a really strong squad and lots of them are young players evolving. We want to but if we can't we'll continue with the squad we've got and look to reinforce in the summer."

The former manager was speaking ahead of Leicester's semi-final first-leg showdown against at the King Power on Wednesday night.

Leicester could end up meeting United in the final, with Solskjaer's side due to take on arch-rivals Manchester City in the first semi-final on Tuesday evening.