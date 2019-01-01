Lukaku sends cryptic message after report of bust-up with Pogba over penalty miss

Romelu Lukaku has posted a cryptic message where he appears to deny a report that had claimed he had a row with team-mate Paul Pogba over the Frenchman's penalty miss against .

A report in the Sun newspaper claimed that the pair had to be separated by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the game, with Lukaku apparently unhappy that Pogba had denied him the chance of scoring a hat-trick.

United had fallen behind in Saturday's clash, with Yan Valery's stunning strike having given Ralph Hasenhuttl's side a shock lead at Old Trafford after 26 minutes.

Andres Pereira levelled shortly after half-time, however, before two goals from international Lukaku, either side of an equaliser from James Ward-Prowse, put the hosts in front.

Then came the penalty incident that saw Pogba, the club's designated taker, have his effort saved by goalkeeper Angus Gunn to stop United moving further in front in the game.

And the Sun claims that Lukaku was apparently unhappy not to have been allowed to take the spot-kick to complete his hat-trick, and that he let Pogba know how he felt at full-time.

Seemingly denying the story, the 25-year-old posted on Twitter: "When the hate don’t work they start telling lies..."

The Frenchman's penalty record in 2018-19 had been positive before Sunday's miss, with Pogba having scored six of his eight previous penalties this season.

Indeed, he had scored from his last three attempts, against , and , although his miss against Southampton means his record now stands at six scored from nine.

The result against Southampton means United are still very much in the hunt for a top-four finish, with Solskjaer's side currently occupying fourth, one point ahead of fifth-placed .

They will turn their attentions to the next, however, and their crunch last-16 second-leg meeting with PSG in Paris.

The French side hold all the aces in the tie having claimed an impressive 2-0 win over the Red Devils at Old Trafford - Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe grabbing the goals in the first leg back on February 12.

United's task is all the more difficult baring in mind that Pogba, who has been so influential for the club since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager, is suspended for the game after his second yellow card for a foul on Dani Alves.