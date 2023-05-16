Luka Modric offers positive Eduardo Camavinga injury update ahead of Man City clash & confirms Real Madrid team-mate 'doesn't like' playing left-back

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has confirmed that left-back Eduardo Camavinga is fit ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Camavinga fully fit after injury scare at the weekend

First choice left-back with Mendy out

Real Madrid play Man City in semi-final second leg

WHAT HAPPENED? Camavinga picked up a knock in Madrid's La Liga contest with Getafe and was seen requiring an ice pack on his knee, leading to fears that he might not be in the squad for Madrid's crucial contest on Wednesday. However, Modric confirmed that Camavinga is ready to go for the second leg.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is OK and he's going to play, that's the most important thing," Modric said in a press conference. "Since he's arrived he's grown a lot, he has proven that he can play very well at left-back. He doesn't like playing there but he's doing well and I hope that wherever he plays he does well tomorrow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Camavinga started the first leg and played a major role in Madrid's only goal of the night, assisting Vinicius Junior after running nearly 60 yards from left-back. But he also had a hand in City's sole strike, giving the ball away in the build up to Kevin De Bruyne's equaliser.

WHAT NEXT? Camavinga appears in line to start on Wednesday, presumably at left-back, where he will look to build on a strong run of form.