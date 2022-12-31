Luis Suarez has a new club! Ex-Barcelona & Liverpool striker signs for Gremio on free transfer

Ex-Barcelona and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez officially joined Brazil club Gremio on two-year deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Legendary Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez has joined Brazilian giants Gremio following a short stint at boyhood club Nacional. The 35-year-old has signed a two-year deal with his new club. Suarez reportedly rejected offers from Saudi Arabia and MLS.

Gremio are the seventh club of Suarez's stellar career. His most successful spell in Europe came while he was at Barcelona, winning four La Liga titles and a Champions League while being a part of that famous MSN forward line with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez's new manager, Renato Gaucho, will be hoping for big things from his new signing, following the club's relegation to the Brazilian second division last season.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "May the Gremio fans be prepared to enjoy these two wonderful years and try to achieve great things." said Suarez following the move.

DID YOU KNOW? Brazilian club football is manic. Gremio managed to win South America's top club football honour, the Copa Libertadores, before being relegated just four years later.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUAREZ?: Gremio's first game of the season comes on January 21, against Caxias. Suarez will want to make a mark in a new country and lead his new club to promotion.