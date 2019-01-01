Lozano unveiled at Napoli: They were always my first choice

The Mexico international has vowed to give his all for the Serie A side and has taken the No.11 shirt at his new club

Hirving Lozano has revealed that were always his first choice after he was unveiled as the Italian club's latest new signing on Tuesday.

The Mexico international, who had been linked with Manchester United in the past, completed a move to join Carlo Ancelotti's side from PSV for a reported fee of €42 million (£39m/$47m) on August 23.

He insists that his new team possesses a squad that is capable of competing at the top of , while he has promised to give his all for the cause in whatever position Ancelotti chooses to play him.

"Napoli was always my first choice," he told reporters. "I'm pleased it all worked out. I'm really happy to be part of this group. We have a great team with top players.

"I know the team well. I'm here to improve and perform well. Napoli have always competed at the top and this year we want to give everything we have to achieve our goals.

"I'm a technical player and I'm fast. The coach will decide where to play me. I'll always give my all. I want to give my all for the team and the coach. I still have a lot to learn. I want to work hard and develop here.

"I know Serie A. The advice of Ancelotti will be key if I'm to do well. My team-mates have been very welcoming. I just need to work hard and give my all for the team.

"My family is very important to me. They've always been with me and it's wonderful that I can share this experience with them here."

Lozano wore the No.11 shirt during his time with and he is hoping that wearing the same number for Napoli will help bring him good luck.

He added: "I've chosen the No.11 shirt because I like the number and it's always brought me good luck. I think I can add something to the team. I'll work hard so that I can be useful in any position.

"I spoke to president [Aurelio] De Laurentiis several times and he was always really positive about the team. It was a pleasure to speak with him.

"I promise the fans that I'll give 100% in every game. I hope that's enough for us to achieve our goals. I learned a lot in Holland. I'll try and use the experience I have to help the team."

Lozano adds to the signings of the likes of Konstantinos Manolas, Alex Meret and Eljif Elmas as Napoli aim to push closer in the race for the Serie A title.

Ancelotti had also been keen on bringing in James Rodriguez from although he now appears to be in Zinedine Zidane's first-team plans for the 2019-20 campaign and thus a move looks unlikely.

Napoli kicked off their league campaign with a 4-3 victory over on August 24 and face champions Juve in their next fixture on August 31.