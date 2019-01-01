Lozano ready to become Mexico's Messi under Martino

The PSV star has become a key figure for El Tri in recent years and hopes to build on that under the former Barcelona boss

Hirving Lozano is looking forward to working with Gerardo Martino and believes the newly appointed Mexico boss' experience on more than one continent could prove to be hugely beneficial.

Mexico had been in the market for a new national team coach ever since Juan Carlos Osorio left the job after the 2018 World Cup, with Martino quickly emerging as the favourite.

The 56-year-old already announced that he would not renew his contract with Atlanta United back in October to further fuel speculation that he was set to take over as El Tri boss, but an official announcement was not made until the first week of 2019.

The former Paraguay, Barcelona and Argentina boss has now finally put pen to paper, though, and Lozano is keen to get going under Martino, who guided Atlanta to MLS glory before leaving the club back in December.

"I think Martino's experience is a big advantage. I think he has a lot of experience," Lozano told Goal.

"I think he has the knowledge to be in charge of the national team. Hopefully he will prove to be the best option for the national team and he joins in the best position as possible to contribute to the national team."

Martino worked with Lionel Messi during his time in charge of Barcelona in 2013-14, with the Argentine superstar netting 41 goals in 46 appearances in all club competitions that term, and Lozano is hopeful he can become equally important to the experienced coach.

"I don’t know, honestly," the PSV ace added when asked whether he envisages a similar role to that of Messi.

Article continues below

"I don’t know what plans he might have, but hopefully he gives me the chance to play and hopefully it will be good.

"I’m very calm. I don’t know if I’m the right player to lead this team, but I think the most important thing is to always be there with the national team, to give your all and be 100 percent for the national team.

"I think I’m always going to go to the national team and I love being there. I always give my best."