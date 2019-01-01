Loftus-Cheek summoning up mental strength in bid to be fit and firing for Chelsea

The England international midfielder has endured some untimely injury setbacks this season, but is hoping to finish the campaign with a flourish

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is looking to stay “mentally strong” at and finish an injury-hit season as positively as possible.

The 23-year-old resisted the urge to leave Stamford Bridge last summer in favour of pushing for a regular role under Maurizio Sarri.

He has taken in 28 appearances across all competitions, while taking in another two outings for .

Loftus-Cheek has, however, taken in spells on the sidelines at untimely intervals and, having worked his way back into the fold, is now determined to steer clear of the treatment table.

“It’s hard, especially with the injuries I’ve had,” he told Chelsea’s official website when summing up his 2018-19 campaign.

“It’s important for me to stay mentally strong for the rest of the season, stay fit and work on my body so when I get the opportunities I can do well and help the team.

“I feel good now so hopefully that will stay and I can play to the best of my abilities.”

Loftus-Cheek started and finished a game on his most recent outing, as he took in the full 90 minutes against Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League.

He hopes there will be more to come, with his focus set to shift to qualification after being named in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

On his continental outing in , Loftus-Cheek said: “I really enjoyed it, it was my first 90 in a while.

“It was difficult at the end but I kept pushing to try and get the runs in my legs and I’m really happy with that.

“It’s difficult when you’re not playing as much as you’d like and you’re not playing 90 regularly.

“Before I was injured I was playing quite a bit and I was feeling good and then I got injured again at the wrong time for me. I had to take it slowly but I’m building up nicely.”

Prior to heading away with the Three Lions, Loftus-Cheek will be looking to be involved in a Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.