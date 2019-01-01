Liverpool's clash with Man City worth six points, says Firmino

The Brazilian ace has talked up the significance of a Premier League showdown against the reigning champions at Anfield this weekend

Roberto Firmino has described 's clash with on Sunday as a potential six-pointer, with the home side aiming to extend their healthy lead at the top of the table.

The Premier League's top two will lock horns for the first time this season at Anfield tomorrow, with six points currently separating the two heavyweights in the standings.

The Reds have climbed to the summit with 10 wins from their first 11 fixtures and head into this weekend's fixture protecting a 28-match unbeaten record.

City have already suffered two defeats this term, but they currently boast the best scoring record in the Premier League and will be optimistic of ending a recent barren run on Merseyside.

The Manchester outfit have not won at Anfield in any of their last 16 attempts, but did earn a credible 0-0 draw at the famous venue last season, which might have been a win had Riyad Mahrez converted a late penalty.

Firmino acknowledges how "important' Liverpool's latest encounter with City could end up being in terms of the title race, as he told Premier League Productions: "It’s an important match, like all the others.

"It ends up being more special because it is the two teams fighting for the top of the table.

“[It’s] a match where we have to be careful, playing against a big team that we know really well, and they know us well too. We have to be careful and focused on the game to perform well and try to win.

“It is a big game between two big teams that are fighting for the top. We have to be careful not to give the opponents many chances.

"Of course, it is a match worth six points, and we have to do our best: defend well and play good football.”

City finished one point ahead of the Reds to complete a successful title defence back in May, with a 2-1 win over their rivals at Etihad Stadium ultimately proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Firmino is hopeful that the Anfield crowd can help Liverpool exact revenge on City tomorrow afternoon, having been encouraged by "good experiences" against Guardiola's outfit in recent years.

“We already had good experiences here against City, in the and in the Premier League also, last year,” he added

“I hope our fans can be that extra player and that they can support us during the whole match. On the pitch, we will try to do our best and of course, perform really well and win the match.”