Liverpool Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Ladies: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Liverpool Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies will look to move closer to the Women's Super League (WSL)'s top three when the two sides clash at Prenton Park on Sunday.

Both sides are coming into this game with 18 points each, as Liverpool faced a 2-0 loss to Arsenal while Spurs suffered a defeat of the same margin against Manchester City last time out.

Liverpool Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Ladies kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm GMT Venue: Prenton Park

The WSL match between Liverpool Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies will be played at Prenton Park in Birkenhead, England.

It will kick off at 2 pm GMT on Sunday, February 4, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Liverpool Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Ladies online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through The FA Player.

Team news & squads

Liverpool Women team news

The Reds boss Matt Beard will have to manage without Taylor Hinds and Leanne Kiernan through injuries, but Teagan Micah is likely to be available after missing the Arsenal loss.

The likes of Emma Koivisto, Marie Hobinger and Sophie Roman Haug can expect recalls in the XI for Spurs' visit.

Liverpool Women possible XI: Micah; Koivisto, Bonner, Fisk, Matthew; Holland, Nagano, Hobinger; Van de Sanden, Lawley, Haug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby Defenders: Koivisto, Fisk, Fahey, Matthews, Clark, Bonner, Parry Midfielders: Bo Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Lundgaard, Holland Forwards: Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby, Van de Sanden, Daniels

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies team news

Defender Ash Neville is ruled out for three to five weeks due to an ankle injury. Midfielder Drew Spence also continues to remain unavailable for selection.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites manager Robert Vilahamn handed Wang Shaung her Spurs debut as a substitute last weekend, and the new signing can be expected to feature off the bench once again on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies possible XI: Votikova; Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden; Bizet, Ahtinen, Summanen, Clinton; England, Thomas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Votikova, Spencer, Heeps Defenders: Zadorsky, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler Midfielders: Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Summanen, Shuang Forwards: Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Thomas, Ayane

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 12, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Liverpool Women's Super League March 12, 2023 Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League October 16, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Liverpool Women's Super League January 20, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Liverpool FA Women's League Cup September 15, 2019 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Liverpool Women's Super League

