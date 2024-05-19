Liverpool vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool will take on Wolves in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool will have to settle for third place this season but they have the opportunity to deliver a grand send-off to Jurgen Klopp who will be managing his last game as Reds boss. Wolves have only managed one win in ten games but will want to sign off with a win.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton kick-off time
The match will be played at Anfield on Sunday, with kick-off at 4pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Liverpool vs Wolverhampton online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Liverpool team news
Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson have rejoined the team and are expected to be involved.
Ben Doak and Bobby Clark will remain on the sidelines on Sunday.
Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian
|Defenders:
|Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold
|Midfielders:
|Endo, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Clark, Elliott
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo
Wolverhampton team news
Portuguese winger Pedro Neto is in the final stages of his rehabilitation from a thigh injury, and boss Gary O'Neil has confirmed that he will be part of the squad for the trip to Merseyside.
Craig Dawson and Leon Chiwome are confirmed absentees, while goalkeeper Jose Sa, who missed the match against Palace due to illness, has now recovered.
Wolves predicted XI: Sa; S. Bueno, Toti, Kilman; Semedo, Doyle, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Hwang.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sa, Bentley, King
|Defenders:
|Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty
|Midfielders:
|Lemina, Hodge, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao, Sarabia
|Forwards:
|Gonzalez, Cunha, Fraser
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16/09/23
|Wolves 1 - 3 Liverpool
|Premier League
|02/03/23
|Liverpool 2 - 0 Wolves
|Premier League
|04/02/23
|Wolves 3 - 0 Liverpool
|Premier League
|18/01/23
|Wolves 0 - 1 Liverpool
|FA Cup
|08/01/23
|Liverpool 2 - 2 Wolves
|FA Cup