Premier League
Anfield
Liverpool vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier LeagueLiverpoolLiverpool vs WolverhamptonWolverhampton

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will take on Wolves in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool will have to settle for third place this season but they have the opportunity to deliver a grand send-off to Jurgen Klopp who will be managing his last game as Reds boss. Wolves have only managed one win in ten games but will want to sign off with a win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton kick-off time

Date:May 19, 2024
Kick-off time:4pm BST
Venue:Anfield

The match will be played at Anfield on Sunday, with kick-off at 4pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolverhampton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson have rejoined the team and are expected to be involved.

Ben Doak and Bobby Clark will remain on the sidelines on Sunday.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian
Defenders:Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold
Midfielders:Endo, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Clark, Elliott
Forwards:Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Wolverhampton team news

Portuguese winger Pedro Neto is in the final stages of his rehabilitation from a thigh injury, and boss Gary O'Neil has confirmed that he will be part of the squad for the trip to Merseyside.

Craig Dawson and Leon Chiwome are confirmed absentees, while goalkeeper Jose Sa, who missed the match against Palace due to illness, has now recovered.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; S. Bueno, Toti, Kilman; Semedo, Doyle, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Hwang.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sa, Bentley, King
Defenders:Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty
Midfielders:Lemina, Hodge, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao, Sarabia
Forwards:Gonzalez, Cunha, Fraser

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16/09/23Wolves 1 - 3 LiverpoolPremier League
02/03/23Liverpool 2 - 0 WolvesPremier League
04/02/23Wolves 3 - 0 LiverpoolPremier League
18/01/23Wolves 0 - 1 LiverpoolFA Cup
08/01/23Liverpool 2 - 2 WolvesFA Cup

Useful links

