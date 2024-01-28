Liverpool vs Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Liverpool and Norwich City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Anfield will host Liverpool's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Norwich City on Sunday, only days after Jurgen Klopp's shock decision to step down as the Reds boss this summer.

Guaranteed to continue to lead the Premier League standings at least till the month-end, Liverpool can also land a cup double this term as they recently booked their spot in the Carabao Cup final after a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the mid-week.

Meanwhile, as Liverpool trounced Arsenal 2-0 to the spot, the Championship side came into the game following a 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers in a third-round replay.

Liverpool vs Norwich City kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 am GMT Venue: Anfield

The FA Cup match between Liverpool and Norwich City will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 am GMT on Sunday, January 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Liverpool vs Norwich City online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold may be able to return from the knee problem he suffered in the third-round win at the Emirates, while Andrew Robertson made it to the bench against Fulham in the mid-week.

Dominik Szoboszlai is still a touch-and-go, but the likes of Joel Matip, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Kostas Tsimikas are sure to miss out through injuries.

Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah joined Japan and Egypt at the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, respectively, with the latter forced to withdraw from the AFCON on account of a muscular injury.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Jota, Gakpo, Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Bradley Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota

Norwich City team news

Defender Danny Batth picked up a hamstring injury in the Canaries' replay against Bristol Rovers. So Grant Hanley is likely to slot in as Batth's replacement.

The duo of Josh Sargent and Jon Rowe are also set to miss out on the FA Cup fifth-round encounter on account of their respective injuries.

Norwich City possible XI: Long; Stacey, Duffy, Hanley, Giannoulis; McLean, Nunez; Sainz, Sara, Hernandez; Idah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, Barden, McCracken Defenders: Hanley, Gibson, Duffy, Giannoulis, McCallum, Stacey, Fisher Midfielders: Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, Gibbs, McLean, Fassnacht, Placheta, Hernandez, Springett Forwards: Idah, Barnes, Sainz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool and Norwich City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 2, 2022 Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City FA Cup February 19, 2022 Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City Premier League September 21, 2021 Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool Carabao Cup August 14, 2021 Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool Premier League February 15, 2020 Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool Premier League

