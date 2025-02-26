+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Anfield
team-logo
watch live on TNT Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueLiverpoolNewcastleLiverpool vs Newcastle

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League leaders Liverpool and European hopefuls Newcastle United will clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds opened up an 11-point lead at the summit after beating Manchester City 2-0, while the Magpies helped their cause with a 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United will be available to watch live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Liverpool vs Newcastle United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Newcastle Probable lineups

LiverpoolHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNEW
1
A. Becker
66
T. Alexander-Arnold
4
V. van Dijk
21
K. Tsimikas
5
I. Konate
10
A. Mac Allister
11
M. Salah
38
R. Gravenberch
18
C. Gakpo
8
D. Szoboszlai
7
L. Diaz
22
N. Pope
33
D. Burn
5
F. Schaer
21
V. Livramento
20
L. Hall
8
S. Tonali
39
B. Guimaraes
28
J. Willock
10
A. Gordon
23
J. Murphy
14
A. Isak

4-3-3

NEWAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Arne Slot

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Eddie Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Liverpool team news

Cody Gakpo could return to the XI after appearing as a substitute at the Etihad, leaving only Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton in the treatment room.

Reds boss Arne Slot will have an eye out for the upcoming Champions League knockout game against PSG, as Dominik Szoboszlai is likely to be rested but Mohamed Salah may start.

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will await the fitness tests of Joelinton and Sven Botman, while Sandro Tonali appears to have recovered from a hamstring issue; but Jamaal Lascelles remains ruled out with an ACL injury.

Alexander Isak will continue to lead the three-man attack alongside Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon.

Form

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIV

Last 5 matches

NEW

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

13

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Goal6 promo banner
Goal6 logo

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
Advertisement