How to watch today's Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League leaders Liverpool and European hopefuls Newcastle United will clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds opened up an 11-point lead at the summit after beating Manchester City 2-0, while the Magpies helped their cause with a 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United will be available to watch live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United kick-off time

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 26, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Cody Gakpo could return to the XI after appearing as a substitute at the Etihad, leaving only Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton in the treatment room.

Reds boss Arne Slot will have an eye out for the upcoming Champions League knockout game against PSG, as Dominik Szoboszlai is likely to be rested but Mohamed Salah may start.

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will await the fitness tests of Joelinton and Sven Botman, while Sandro Tonali appears to have recovered from a hamstring issue; but Jamaal Lascelles remains ruled out with an ACL injury.

Alexander Isak will continue to lead the three-man attack alongside Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon.

