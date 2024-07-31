Liverpool vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are in the US to prepare for the upcoming season, as the Premier League giants are set to face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday.
The Reds, under new boss Arne Slot, defeated Real Betis 1-0 last Friday. The Gunners are coming off a 2-1 win over Manchester United.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Liverpool vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 am BST
|Venue:
|Lincoln Financial Field
The pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.
It will kick off at 12:30 am BST on Thursday, August 1, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through LFCTV and Arsenal.com.
Globally, fans can follow the live action via Arsenal.com and LFCTV GO.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Liverpool team news
Baring Andrew Robertson, Diogo Jota, Dominik Szoboszlai and Vitezlav Jaros, the rest of the 14 Liverpool players involved at Euro 2024 and the Copas are yet to return from their break.
Curtis Jones is a doubt after picking up a knock in the Betis win, so 21-year-old Tyler Morton could partner Wataru Endo in the middle.
With Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Sepp van den Berg and Kostas Tsimikas are likely to start at the back.
Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van den Berg, Tsimikas; Endo, Morton; Salah, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Jota.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kelleher, Pitaluga, Jaros
|Defenders:
|Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips, Chambers, Beck, Van den Berg, Quansah
|Midfielders:
|Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Bradley, Stephenson, Davies, Nyoni
|Forwards:
|Salah, Carvalho, Gordon, Doak, Nallo, Koumas, Blair
Arsenal team news
Names such as Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, David Raya and William Saliba are not part of the tour as a result of their recent international sojourns.
Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli have all linked up with the squad in the US and also partook in the United win.
Youngster Ethan Nwaneri would also continue to feature.
Arsenal possible XI: Hein; White, Timber, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Nwaneri; Jesus, Havertz, Martinelli.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Setford, Nygaard, Rojas, Hein
|Defenders:
|White, Zinchenko, Timber, Nichols, Kiwior, Heaven, Rekik, Gabriel
|Midfielders:
|Partey, Jorginho, Rosiak, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Vieira, Nwaneri, Oulad M’Hand, Gower, Havertz
|Forwards:
|Trossard, Nelson, Sagoe Jr, Jesus, Nketiah, Martinelli
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool and Arsenal across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 4, 2024
|Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool
|Premier League
|January 7, 2024
|Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool
|FA Cup
|December 23, 2023
|Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal
|Premier League
|April 9, 2023
|Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal
|Premier League
|October 9, 2022
|Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
|Premier League