Liverpool vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are in the US to prepare for the upcoming season, as the Premier League giants are set to face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday.

The Reds, under new boss Arne Slot, defeated Real Betis 1-0 last Friday. The Gunners are coming off a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 am BST Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

The pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 12:30 am BST on Thursday, August 1, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through LFCTV and Arsenal.com.

Globally, fans can follow the live action via Arsenal.com and LFCTV GO.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Baring Andrew Robertson, Diogo Jota, Dominik Szoboszlai and Vitezlav Jaros, the rest of the 14 Liverpool players involved at Euro 2024 and the Copas are yet to return from their break.

Curtis Jones is a doubt after picking up a knock in the Betis win, so 21-year-old Tyler Morton could partner Wataru Endo in the middle.

With Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Sepp van den Berg and Kostas Tsimikas are likely to start at the back.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van den Berg, Tsimikas; Endo, Morton; Salah, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Jota.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Jaros Defenders: Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips, Chambers, Beck, Van den Berg, Quansah Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Bradley, Stephenson, Davies, Nyoni Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Gordon, Doak, Nallo, Koumas, Blair

Arsenal team news

Names such as Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, David Raya and William Saliba are not part of the tour as a result of their recent international sojourns.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli have all linked up with the squad in the US and also partook in the United win.

Youngster Ethan Nwaneri would also continue to feature.

Arsenal possible XI: Hein; White, Timber, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Nwaneri; Jesus, Havertz, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Setford, Nygaard, Rojas, Hein Defenders: White, Zinchenko, Timber, Nichols, Kiwior, Heaven, Rekik, Gabriel Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Rosiak, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Vieira, Nwaneri, Oulad M’Hand, Gower, Havertz Forwards: Trossard, Nelson, Sagoe Jr, Jesus, Nketiah, Martinelli

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool and Arsenal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 4, 2024 Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool Premier League January 7, 2024 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool FA Cup December 23, 2023 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal Premier League April 9, 2023 Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal Premier League October 9, 2022 Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool Premier League

Useful links