Liverpool's Under-18s side stormed to an incredible 10-3 win against Leeds United as Oakley Cannonier scored four goals for the hosts.

Cannonier has already gone down in Anfield folklore as the ballboy who gave the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold to set up the famous 'corner taken quickly' Champions League goal against Barcelona in 2019.

He is proving something of a goal machine for the Reds' youth sides, having scored more than 30 goals in the 2021-22 campaign including the four against Leeds on April 9.

What happened in the match?

Liverpool, who are second in the U18s Premier League table behind Manchester City, tore Leeds to shreds in Saturday's fixture.

Leeds had been on level terms at 1-1 after 13 minutes, courtesy of Morten Spencer's equaliser, but Cannonier scored again just a couple of minutes later and there was no going back.

In total, there were seven different goalscorers, including Scott Godden's own goal, although the result is unlikely to stop City winning the title as they remain clear at the top.

Has Cannonier ever played for Liverpool's first team?

Cannonier signed his first professional contract in 2021 but hasn't yet made a senior appearance for the Reds.

His goalscoring form will not have gone unnoticed by Jurgen Klopp and those within the first-team set-up, however, and he is currently the leading scorer in the U18s Premier League.

