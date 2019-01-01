Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Manchester United

The Reds can return to the top of the Premier League with a result away to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rejuvenated United

How do you like them?

don't come much bigger than this one, as look to move back to the top of the .

In their way stand their fiercest, bitterest rivals. may not be in the title race this season, but they can make sure they have a big say in it as they welcome Jurgen Klopp's side to Old Trafford.

Reborn under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United will seek to deny the Reds a first win on enemy soil since 2014. Victory for the visitors, though, will take them three points clear of , who are busying themselves with the final this weekend.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool are again set to be without Dejan Lovren, whose hamstring injury has prevented him from featuring since early January. Klopp all but ruled out the Croatian international prior to Tuesday's clash with .

He will, however, be able to welcome back Virgil van Dijk, suspended in midweek. The Dutchman will go straight back into the starting XI.

Joe Gomez is still sidelined, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains out - though the former man is edging ever closer to a first-team return.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game .

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

With Van Dijk set to come back into the centre of defence, the big question surrounds the midfield, and more specifically which players will miss out.

Fabinho, who filled in at centre-back against Bayern, will be expected to move into his more familiar station for this one, while it would be hard for Klopp to leave out either Gini Wijnaldum or Henderson, both of whom were impressive on Tuesday.

That could mean no place for Naby Keita, whose form has improved markedly in recent weeks but who may find himself in the role of impact substitute this weekend. James Milner, a Klopp staple in big away games, could also miss out.

Manchester United team news

Solskjaer is hopeful that both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, who suffered muscle injuries against last week, will be available for the clash.

Antonio and Matteo Darmian are also struggling with knocks, however, while Marcos Rojo is unlikely to feature due to a lack of match fitness.

Article continues below

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The fixture will kick-off at 2.05pm UK time, and can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 9.05am ET.

Best Opta Match Facts