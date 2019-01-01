Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Tottenham
After two weeks' break, the Premier League title race resumes this weekend with a cracking contest expected at Anfield
Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors as Liverpool look to maintain their place at the top of the table.
The Reds won the reverse fixture at Wembley back in September, but what would Jurgen Klopp give for a repeat of their 2-1 win this time around?
Spurs arrive on Merseyside having seen their own title challenge run out of steam, but desperate for points in their battle for a top-four finish.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's meeting...
Liverpool Injuries
Liverpool will check on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold after the full-back was forced to withdraw from England duty with a back problem.
Jurgen Klopp said this week that the 20-year-old should be available for the Spurs game, but is being monitored closely.
He said: “Trent still feels his back. We are not 100 per cent sure, so we have to watch him. Trent wants to be 100 per cent, but we have to see.
“It is a strange one, it’s not an obvious injury that you can say something is broke or whatever, it’s just a bit annoying actually that he cannot feel really free."
Xherdan Shaqiri is another doubt, having missed Switzerland's European Championship qualifiers with a groin issue, but Joe Gomez has returned to full training after the fractured leg which has kept him out since December.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster are closing in on returns, but both are being brought back patiently. Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected back in training next week.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
Assuming Alexander-Arnold is passed fit, the big question surrounds - as ever - the make-up of Liverpool's midfield.
Specifically, which three of Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana and Naby Keita are paired together.
The likelihood is that Wijnaldum will start, as a staple of the Reds team this season. Fabinho and Henderson would be the likeliest pairing beside him, although Lallana started the Reds' last two league games, and Milner is pushing for a place also. Keita, who has been out of favour of late, would be a wildcard selection.
The defence and attack pick itself.
Tottenham Team News
Spurs have concerns over midfield duo Harry Winks and Eric Dier, the latter of whom was forced off during England's win over Czech Republic last week.
Serge Aurier (hamstring) is another doubt.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The game will kick off at 4.30pm UK time. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 11.30am ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
-
Liverpool have lost just one of their last 24 home Premier League games against Spurs (W15 D8 L1), a 0-2 defeat in May 2011 under Kenny Dalglish.
-
Spurs have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Liverpool (W1 D4 L7), winning 4-1 at Wembley in October 2017.
-
Only Man City (19) have won more points than Liverpool (13) in Premier League meetings between the ‘big six’ this season, while only Man Utd (6) have won fewer points than Tottenham in such matches (7).
-
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 36 home Premier League matches. If they avoid defeat here, it will be the joint-second longest unbeaten home run in the competition’s history (Chelsea 86 2004-2008, Man City 37 2010-2012).
-
Liverpool have conceded six goals in their five Premier League home games in 2019, as many as they had in their previous 17 at Anfield.
-
Spurs are winless in their last four Premier League games (D1 L3). They last went five without a win in the same campaign back in February-March 2012 under Harry Redknapp.
-
Tottenham’s Harry Kane has been involved in four goals in four Premier League appearances against Liverpool at Anfield (3 goals, 1 assist).
-
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has never won against Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in four meetings in all competitions (W0 D2 L2). His only victory away against Liverpool was as Southampton manager in September 2013 when the Reds were managed by Brendan Rodgers.
-
No player has scored more Premier League goals in 2019 than Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (9, level with Sergio Aguero), with the Senegalese star’s nine goals coming in his last nine games.
-
After a run that saw him score 11 goals in 12 games in all competitions between December and February, Son Heung-min has failed to score in his last five appearances for Spurs. Indeed, each of Spurs’ last four goals in all competitions have been netted by Harry Kane.