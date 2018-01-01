Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Wolves

The Reds can open up a four-point gap on reigning champions Manchester City with victory over Wolves

The Liverpool bandwagon rolls into Molineux this weekend, as Jurgen Klopp's team look to guarantee top spot in the Premier League for Christmas.

A victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers will do the job for the Reds, who can open up a four-point gap to Manchester City, prior to Pep Guardiola's team's home game with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool last visited Molineux in 2012, winning 3-0 under Kenny Dalglish. They arrive into this game on a run of six straight league wins having seen off Manchester United at Anfield last weekend.

Wolves, captained by former Reds youngster Conor Coady, are in good form themselves having won their last three games. Nuno Espirito Santo's men are seventh in the table, a fine achievement for the newly-promoted .

Here, Goal takes look at everything you need to know ahead of Friday's game...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool will be without defensive trio Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold for the game, with Alexander-Arnold likely to resume full training next week after an ankle injury. Both Matip and Gomez are expected to be absent until at least mid-January.

James Milner should return after a muscle issue, and Dominic Solanke is battling a groin problem.

Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, are long-term absentees.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

Right, so what will Klopp do?

With back-to-back home games to follow this, starting with Newcastle on Boxing Day, there should be room for a few changes to the line-up.

We can expect, for example, Jordan Henderson to return in midfield, while Xherdan Shaqiri surely did enough off the bench against United to warrant a start.

Milner is likely to play at right-back, with Nathaniel Clyne's fitness managed carefully.

Wolves team news

Nuno looks like he has an almost full-strength squad to choose from, with forward Diogo Jota the only real concern having picked up a knock in the win over Bournemouth last time out.

Coady, who spent nine years on Liverpool's books and made two senior appearances, will be the home side's captain.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports PL, kick-off 8pm.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 3pm ET.

