Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton

The Reds will be looking to complete a league double over their Merseyside neighbours when they visit Goodison Park on Sunday

Will the real please stand up?

The Reds have veered from the ridiculous to the sublime this week, following up their insipid goalless draw at with a rousing 5-0 win over just three days later.

Their next fixture will focus minds at Anfield, as they make the short trip across Stanley Park to face , their oldest rivals.

Goodison Park is sure to be a bear pit as Marco Silva's men look to give their supporters something to cheer in what has been a largely uninspiring season. Putting a dent in the Reds' title hopes would earn Silva and his players plenty of goodwill from the home fans.

Liverpool Injuries

The big question for Liverpool surrounds Roberto Firmino, who missed the Watford game with an ankle injury.

Klopp said earlier in the week that the international would have "a big chance" of being ready for this game, so we should expect to see him at least in the squad.

Not so, Dejan Lovren or Joe Gomez, who remain sidelined, or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is edging ever closer to a return but is still a few weeks off.

Rhian Brewster, meanwhile, will return to full training next week after 13 months out.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

What will Klopp do; freshen things up or stick with the side that impressed against Watford?

Big calls, with Naby Keita, Henderson and potentially Firmino all pushing for places.

Firmino will start if fit enough, for sure, but if not then Divock Origi - the hero in the return game, of course - did a more than decent job filling in from the left flank on Wednesday, with Sadio Mane starting centrally.

Henderson may consider himself unfortunate, as may Keita, but there is no chance of either Gini Wijnaldum or Fabinho missing out here, so the question is whether James Milner is deemed ready to start three games in a row. The likelihood is that he will be.

Team

Everton have a clean bill of health for this game, with no fresh injury concerns.

Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka, their most experienced players, are back fit - though only Jagielka is likely to feature here.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice in midweek at Cardiff, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likely to be tasked with leading the line as the No.9. Theo Walcott, Richarlison and Bernard will compete for two wide berths.

Article continues below

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The game will kick off at 4.15pm GMT, and will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights can be found on Match of the Day 2, BBC One at 10.30pm.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 11.15am ET.

Best Opta Match Facts