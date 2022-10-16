Liverpool condemn 'vile chants' and graffiti from Manchester City fans after fraught Anfield clash

Liverpool have issued a statement condemning the behaviour of Manchester City fans after their bad-tempered clash at Anfield.

Reds furious at chants emanating from away end

Club say away end was vandalised with graffiti

Guardiola said coins were thrown at him by Liverpool fans

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds moved quickly to react to what they said were ''vile chants'' emanating from the away supporters during Liverpool's 1-0 win on Sunday afternoon. The club also said that the concourse in the away end was vandalised with graffiti, and said it would work with Manchester City and the relevant authorities to find those responsible.

WHAT THEY SAID: Liverpool's statement read: "We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature. We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

"We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There was further incident during the game, with coins thrown at City boss Pep Guardiola after his side had seen Phil Foden's goal ruled out for a foul after a long VAR check.

Speaking afterwards, Guardiola said: "The crowd tried [to throw coins/objects] but they didn't touch me. Maybe next time they will be better."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL AND MANCHESTER CITY? Liverpool are in action on Wednesday when they take on West Ham at Anfield, while City do not play again until Saturday when they entertain Brighton.