Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold under fire as fans react to full-back's defense vs Man City

Liverpool wing-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's first-half defensive performance came in for criticism against Manchester City on Sunday, after the England international was caught napping for a finish from Gabriel Jesus.

Goals for Kevin De Bruyne and Diogo Jota had already put a high-octane match into overdrive, with Alexander-Arnold assisting the latter, while Sadio Mane's second-half strike later rescued a point in a 2-2 draw for the Reds.

But the defender was caught short beforehand for City's second, switching off and allowing Jesus to get the run on him for a close-range finish past Alission - and social media was less than impressed with his efforts.

What happened?

Gabriel Jesus puts Manchester City back in front! 😤 pic.twitter.com/TAM6Bxa2y8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022

What's everybody saying?

If I were Trent Alexander Arnold I would at least sometimes mark a man — Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) April 10, 2022

Would kill for some quality sleep time like that from Alexander-Arnold 😴💤 #MCILIV — Rory Flanagan (@Rory_Flanagan) April 10, 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s end is Man City’s access. — Nathan Quao (@nathan_quao) April 10, 2022

Alexander-Arnold was fully tucked into his bed and snoring for that second goal. — Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) April 10, 2022

