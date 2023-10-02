Liverpool risk extended ban for Curtis Jones as they appeal red card in contentious Tottenham defeat

Liverpool have risked midfielder Curtis Jones being slapped with a four-game ban by appealing his controversial red card in the defeat to Tottenham.

Jones sees red

Went over the ball studs-up

Reds eventually reduced to nine and lost 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Jones was given his marching orders in the 26th minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after going over the ball and catching Yves Bissouma high on the shin with his studs up. It was a decision that divided opinion, but the Reds have opted to appeal the dismissal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Should the appeal be rejected then Jones' ban could be extended from three games to four - if it is deemed 'frivolous'. Liverpool were eventually reduced to nine men on Saturday when Diogo Jota collected two yellow cards in the space of 22 second-half seconds, with Joel Matip scoring a late own goal to hand Spurs the win.

However, the most contentious moment of the game came when Jurgen Klopp's side were denied an equaliser as Luis Diaz's effort was wrongly called offside with the score at 1-0, and VAR failed to overturn the decision in a damning breakdown in communication.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will nervously await the outcome of their appeal and may be hoping for some sympathy following the egregious offside decision against them.