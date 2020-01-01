Liverpool and RB Leipzig interested in Rashica, says Kosovo chief

Agim Amedi says the pair are among a number of clubs tracking the Werder Bremen winger, who has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season

and are both interested in signing Kosovo winger Milot Rashica, according to the president of the country’s football federation (FFK).

Playing mainly on the left flank or behind the striker, the 23-year-old has scored 10 goals in all competitions for this season.

“There are many requests for him. I know that Liverpool in the Premier League want him, but also Leipzig in the ,” FFK president Agim Amedi told Syri TV. “I am sure that he will be advised in the best way to make his decision.”

More teams

In all, Rashica has scored 23 goals in 64 games for Bremen since signing from Eredivisie side Vitesse on deadline day of January 2018.

He has also played 27 times for Kosovo, having previously turned out twice for Albania before Kosovo were recognised as a UEFA member in 2016.

Rashica could be targeted by Jurgen Klopp as a replacement for Xherdan Shaqiri, providing backup to his preferred front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

While Klopp is a fan of Shaqiri, the Swiss international has never managed to break that trio’s grip on the starting XI, and his brother and agent recently sparked speculation by claiming Liverpool should expect “many offers” for him when the transfer window reopens.

Leipzig’s apparent desire to sign Rashica could also hold some interest for Liverpool, given his regular position on the left of Bremen’s attack.

It has been suggested elsewhere that Leipzig could be targeting him as a replacement for Timo Werner, who has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield in recent months.

Article continues below

Despite their interest in both players, Liverpool will likely be waiting to see the full financial ramifications of the coronavirus crisis before sanctioning any further moves in the transfer market – and it remains to be seen when the transfer window will open again.

However, even if Shaqiri was to leave, the Reds would be reasonably well supported in attack following the January signing of Takumi Minamino and the promising performances of their youth academy products in recent cup outings.

Minamino hasn’t yet featured prominently for Liverpool but will be hopeful of kicking on when the Premier League returns.