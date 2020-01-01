Liverpool, Man Utd & Man City learn fates in FA Cup Fourth Round draw

With a number of replays still to be played, the Premier League's biggest teams have been kept apart following an enthralling third round

The draw has been made for the fourth round of the , with holders facing and the big Premier League sides kept apart.

will travel to or Shrewsbury, while and still have replays to negotiate after third-round draws.

The fourth-round fixtures will take place between Friday, January 24 and Monday, January 27 once the final 32 teams have been confirmed.

Newcastle and are the other Premier League teams held to replays by lower-league opposition, while 13-time winners face Championship promotion chasers Leeds directly after the draw on Monday night.

Winning clubs will collect £180,000 ($240k) from the FA Prize Fund, as well as progressing to the last 16.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full:

Watford/Tranmere v /Manchester United

v

v /Tottenham

v

Bournemouth v Arsenal/Leeds

Northampton Town v

v Leicester

v

Reading/Blackpool v Cardiff/Carlisle

West Ham v

v Norwich

Bristol Rovers/Coventry City v Birmingham

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale/Newcastle v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City/Shrewsbury v Liverpool