Liverpool, Man Utd & Man City learn fates in FA Cup Fourth Round draw
The draw has been made for the fourth round of the FA Cup, with holders Manchester City facing Fulham and the big Premier League sides kept apart.
Liverpool will travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury, while Manchester United and Tottenham still have replays to negotiate after third-round draws.
The fourth-round fixtures will take place between Friday, January 24 and Monday, January 27 once the final 32 teams have been confirmed.
Newcastle and Watford are the other Premier League teams held to replays by lower-league opposition, while 13-time winners Arsenal face Championship promotion chasers Leeds directly after the draw on Monday night.
Winning clubs will collect £180,000 ($240k) from the FA Prize Fund, as well as progressing to the last 16.
FA Cup fourth-round draw in full:
Watford/Tranmere v Wolves/Manchester United
Southampton v Middlesbrough/Tottenham
Bournemouth v Arsenal/Leeds
Northampton Town v Derby County
Brentford v Leicester
Reading/Blackpool v Cardiff/Carlisle
West Ham v West Brom
Burnley v Norwich
Bristol Rovers/Coventry City v Birmingham
Manchester City v Fulham
Rochdale/Newcastle v Oxford United
Portsmouth v Barnsley
Bristol City/Shrewsbury v Liverpool