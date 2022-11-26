Liverpool lead Man City & Real Madrid in race to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham is reportedly narrowing his list of possible transfer destinations.

Bellingham starring for Dortmund and England

Top European teams after 19-year-old

Liverpool most active in trying to sign him

WHAT'S HAPPENING? According to Sky, only Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid have a chance of signing the England midfielder, with Manchester United having pulled out of the race.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report states that Liverpool have been particularly active in trying to lure the 19-year-old away from Borussia Dortmund. However, the Reds face serious competition for him as GOAL reported in October that Real Madrid have made signing him a top priority for next year.

Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola revealed his admiration for Bellingham, saying he has a "special mentality", and added: "It's not just about the goals, the whole package is really good".

A transfer next summer to one of the three teams is a real possibility for the young star, who scored three goals in the Bundesliga and four in the Champions League this season before going on to fire England into the lead against Iran in his first World Cup appearance.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted recently that Bellingham could be on the move and that the club will discuss the matter with him after the World Cup.

"I think as soon as Qatar is over, we’re going to have a basic conversation about what he actually wants." he said. "With him, with his parents, with whom we have a very close relationship and of course with his advisor. And then he should just tell us whether he wants to stay or whether he wants to go.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The midfielder has been handed a starring role for England at the World Cup and will hope to impress once again when they round off their group stage against Wales on November 29.