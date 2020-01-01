Liverpool legend Dalglish praises 'fantastic leader' Henderson

The 29-year-old has become into a leading figure at Anfield and the ex-Reds player and manager has been impressed by his development

Kenny Dalglish has praised captain Jordan Henderson's "fantastic" leadership abilities and mental strength.

The international has been with the Anfield side since he joined from Sunderland in 2011 at the age of 21 and has been wearing the captain's armband since 2015.

After leading the Reds to success last season and the top of the English top flight this term, the 29-year-old has emerged as a leader off the field, too. The midfielder has spearheaded a campaign among Premier League players to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Liverpool star and manager Dalglish, who scouted Henderson at Sunderland, has been stunned by the way he has developed into a reliable presence and an example for others to follow.

The great told the Hat-Trick Podcast: “It was difficult for him at the start because he's a young boy coming in. But, by the way, it shows you the power of strength mentally he is, and actually how talented he is.

"He came through at the beginning and he's been fantastic for the football club, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch. [As a] leader, a fantastic example. In the dressing room, he'll be strong.

"There's more that goes on with Jordan than what you actually see, but what you see on the football pitch is really exciting.”

Dalglish is just the latest figure to heap praise on Jurgen Klopp's key man. Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who managed Henderson at Sunderland, said last month that he knew his former charge would become a top player since he first "grabbed" his attention on the training ground.

As well as Henderson, key to Liverpool's form this season has been their front line of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, although there has been some talk of the trio being tempted away this summer.

Dalglish however cannot see any of the three being willingly sold by Liverpool, and feels the relationship between club and players is strong enough to keep them at Anfield.

He said: “For other clubs to think they can get Mane - unless, and it doesn't look like it, unless they're [Salah, Mane, Firmino] unhappy being at Liverpool which none of them seem to be.

"Eventually, like everything else, they'll change the team around a little bit, but I cannot see them selling those players. Until, and unless, Liverpool want them out rather than they want out."